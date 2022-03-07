Reddit Is Going Wild Over This Dunkin' Menu Hack

The company formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts is well-known for its coffee and donuts. But the popular fast-food chain also offers a variety of other breakfast options – and, no, we're not just talking about Munchkins. One of those other offerings was introduced in 2009, according to ABC News, when Dunkin' announced its new Wake-Up Wraps. The rollout included two new items: an economically priced egg-and-cheese wrap for 99 cents and a bacon-egg-and-cheese wrap for 50 cents more.

Fast-forward to 2022, and you'll still find the Wake-Up Wraps on Dunkin's menu. In addition to staying power, the wraps now come with two additional protein options of sausage or turkey sausage. But, of course, they'll cost you a little more than they did 12 years ago. Interestingly, Mashed did a poll back in October and found that 29% of respondents felt the Wake-Up Wraps were their least favorite breakfast sandwich option at Dunkin'. Well, now someone has created a hack that aims to take these wraps up a notch.