The Freebie Noodles & Company Is Celebrating International Women's Day With

Since 1987, the United States has been celebrating Women's History Month as a means to pay homage to prominent female figures throughout history. But International Women's Day dates back even further, beginning in 1911, and the holiday is recognized yearly on March 8 as a way for people worldwide "to acknowledge the contribution of women to the strengthening of international peace and security," (via History).

The world of food has been notoriously supportive of honorable holidays like this, with programs and celebrity outpourings over social media. For example, in 2020 the Lady Godiva Program was launched by Godiva chocolate to support prominent women and the campaigns they championed in honor of Lady Godiva, who was a female trailblazer herself. In the celeb world, notable names like chef Aarón Sánchez have used platforms like Instagram to show support during Women's month. And this year, Noodles & Company is celebrating women in its own unique way too. With free food of course.