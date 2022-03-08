Rat In The Kitchen: Release Date, Celebrity Host, And More - Everything We Know So Far

It's been nearly two decades since "Iron Chef America" first aired and in the years since, we have seen many variations on the cooking competition show. We've seen angry ones with lots of swearing. We've seen people book it through faux supermarkets. We've seen the celebration of people who can't cook. Yet, someone somewhere has decided that there is still something to be squeezed from the format and that something is coming in the form of "Rat in the Kitchen."

It will have the occasional angry outburst mixed with a premise that ensures plenty of hijinks. Adam Reed, the CEO of the show's producing studio, Thinkfactory Media, describes "Rat in the Kitchen" as a "[blend of] familiar elements from different beloved unscripted genres to create something wildly unique and fresh, yet simple and straightforward."

What does that mean? When and where can people watch the unsanitary sounding show? Who will oversee the latest attempts to spice up the cooking competition genre? These most pressing questions will be answered directly.