Instagram Is Drooling Over Sam's Club's Decadent Cheesecake Sampler

If you're dreaming about cheesecake, Sam's Club has a new offering that may excite you. The Instagram page @samsclubmembers recently posted a video of a cheesecake sampler and shoppers on the app are very excited about it. In the clip, the blogger shows the three flavors of cheesecake that are included: turtle, brownie, and mixed berry. The set comes with eight 3-inch cheesecakes in the assorted flavors and costs $13.98. People are dying to grab the new release, and some Instagrammers commented things like, "Need," and, "I'm on the wayyyyyy." One person even wrote, "Yes yes yes yes and yes omg yessss I want that."

The brownie-topped cheesecake looks especially decadent, piled high with chopped-up brownies, pecans, and a caramel drizzle. "This is the first time we've tried Sam's cheesecake and it was the best we've ever had," one person wrote in a review of the treat on the Sam's Club website. Unfortunately, the variety pack isn't available at every Sam's Club location. While the original poster says they found the sampler at her store in Torrance, California, some commenters say they were unable to find it at their local store, so you may want to call ahead first.