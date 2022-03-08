Instagram Is Drooling Over Sam's Club's Decadent Cheesecake Sampler
Cheesecake is a staple that you're likely to find on the dessert menu at many restaurants. It's such a popular American treat that there's even an entire restaurant chain devoted to it – The Cheesecake Factory, of course. According to Food and Wine, the dessert actually has origins in ancient Greece, where it was a snack for Olympic athletes who needed post-competition refueling. Today, it's a decadent treat many people eat as a sweet way to finish their meal.
Thanks to its neutral flavor, cheesecake makes the perfect base for any number of toppings. One visit to the Cheesecake Factory and you'll quickly learn there are a wide variety of cheesecake flavors available these days, from cherry to red velvet to white chocolate. If you want to sample a few for yourself and you shop at the wholesale depot Sam's Club, you're in luck. The retailer recently started selling a trio of cheesecakes that people on Instagram can't wait to get their hands on.
It comes with 8 miniature cheesecakes
If you're dreaming about cheesecake, Sam's Club has a new offering that may excite you. The Instagram page @samsclubmembers recently posted a video of a cheesecake sampler and shoppers on the app are very excited about it. In the clip, the blogger shows the three flavors of cheesecake that are included: turtle, brownie, and mixed berry. The set comes with eight 3-inch cheesecakes in the assorted flavors and costs $13.98. People are dying to grab the new release, and some Instagrammers commented things like, "Need," and, "I'm on the wayyyyyy." One person even wrote, "Yes yes yes yes and yes omg yessss I want that."
The brownie-topped cheesecake looks especially decadent, piled high with chopped-up brownies, pecans, and a caramel drizzle. "This is the first time we've tried Sam's cheesecake and it was the best we've ever had," one person wrote in a review of the treat on the Sam's Club website. Unfortunately, the variety pack isn't available at every Sam's Club location. While the original poster says they found the sampler at her store in Torrance, California, some commenters say they were unable to find it at their local store, so you may want to call ahead first.