Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Best Chicken Dish At TGI Fridays

When is the last time you heard someone unironically say, "TGI Friday"? It's probably been a while, unless you work in an office time warp that's stuck in the '80s. (How's that WordPerfect working out for you?) TGI Fridays, on the other hand, is still around, a restaurant chain that's long outlived its eponymous catchphrase. In fact, we hypothesize that the restaurant may have been what killed off the phrase — but at least this isn't something that can be blamed on millennials.

Fridays' menu itself has made some token attempts to move with the times. Not to the extent where they're now offering brussels sprout brioche and charcuterie, but Fridays currently offers truffle avocado-topped krispy rice, so they're trying. Still, many TGI Fridays customers prefer more standard fare, and you usually can't go wrong with ordering a chicken dish. Which one of Fridays' chicken offerings rules the roost, though? Mashed consulted with our peeps — 605 of them — and asked them to choose between seven different dishes: Cajun shrimp & chicken pasta, chicken and broccoli alfredo tortelloni, chicken fingers, chicken parmesan pasta, sizzling chicken and cheese, traditional wings, and whiskey-glazed chicken. The results were all over the map (or menu), but one entry (or entrée) did manage to edge out the competition.