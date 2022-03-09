The Scary Reason This Champagne Was Just Recalled In Europe

Daily Mail shares that in the Germany and Netherlands incidents, the drink in question was Moët and Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne. According to Insider, bottles of this Moët champagne were laced with a drug called MDMA, more commonly known as ecstasy, and police investigators found the amount of ecstasy in the bottles was 1,000 times greater than what would be considered a normal-sized dose. Daily Mail shares a warning from the Dutch food and product authority NVWA that even touching champagne contaminated with this much ecstasy can cause a fatal reaction.

According to Food Safety News, the producer, Moët Hennessey hasn't yet determined how the bottles were tampered with or if more are still out there. They've issued a warning for consumers to carefully check bottles of Moët and Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne for the lot number of potentially tainted bottles.

The amount of ecstasy in the champagne changed its color to a purplish hue, according to the Daily Beast. Since bottles of Moët and Chandon Ice Impérial have a white wrapper, color changes would only be seen after pouring. The drug also has a licorice-like scent that would not typically be found in champagne. Authorities don't believe the poisoning victims added the ecstasy themselves, and Insider notes that there have been instances of the drug being smuggled internationally inside bottles of champagne.