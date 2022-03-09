Eggo Is Giving Away 1 Million Free Waffles. Here's How To Get Yours

Eggo has found new ways to court customers for decades. According to Delish, the frozen waffle company started in 1953 when it was named Froffles. After Kellogg's expanded from selling cereals like Frosted Flakes and purchased the brand in 1968, Eggo took off and eventually started selling a variety of flavors and shapes. Statista reports that the original Eggo easily outperforms all of its competitors and raked in over $132 million in 2021 alone.

The waffle company now wants to appeal to more tired parents everywhere. According to People, Eggo wants to help 100,000 families that have to deal with waking up early during Daylight Savings Time — clocks will "spring forward" an hour on March 13 — by giving recipients boxes of 10 of its signature waffles for free. The promotion is part of the brand's ongoing "L'Eggo with Eggo campaign" from 2021 that aims to destress parents in the morning and help families celebrate the little things. A box of 10 waffles may not seem like much, but during hectic mornings, this little gift could make a big difference.