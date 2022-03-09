The Tragic Death Of Philanthropist Charles E. Entenmann

According to the Entenmann's website, it was 1951 when William Entenmann Jr. passed away, leaving family business to his wife, Martha, and her three sons, one of whom was the late Charles E. Entenmann. Entenmann was the grandson of William Entenmann Sr., a baker from Stuttgart, Germany, who decided to leave his first job in America — at a bread factory — to open his own bakery in Brooklyn. The family's fresh-baked goods were delivered by horse and cart to happy customers around the city, until the family moved to Long Island, where cars eventually replaced horses and a home delivery service turned into a supermarket supplier.

In 1961, Entenmann and his family decided to take things up a notch and built the "largest baking facility of its kind in the U.S.," leading to the sweet success of the blue-and-white box. People reports that by the time Charles, his brothers, and their mother sold the business in 1978, it was worth $233 million. But what did Entenmann do with all that dough? Exactly what his grandfather had done before him — give it to the people. According to Entenmann's obituary, "he funded research to improve water quality and habitats in the Great South Bay." Entenmann also endowed a local hospital to create a cardiac center, and worked to advance research for a "limitless energy source" through his lab.

He may have started with baked goods, but Charles E. Entenmann has left a legacy that stretches far beyond donuts and crumb cake.