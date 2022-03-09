Gordon Ramsay's Son Is Channeling His Dad With A Look-A-Like Haircut

Although Gordon Ramsay is perhaps best known for his short temper and wildly creative insults, he is also a loving father to five kids. His oldest three, Meghan and twins Jack and Holly, are now all in their twenties and living their own lives (via Delish).

Ramsay's youngest daughter, Matilda — better known as Tilly — is a TikTok star with 10.3 million followers. The two frequently appear in each other's TikTok videos, from cooking clips to dance battles. Tilly also seems the most likely to follow in her father's footsteps, as she has published her own cookbook. She also had her own cooking show on BBC, called "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch."

That's not all. Ramsay's youngest child, Oscar, has been stealing hearts since the family welcomed him in 2019. Oscar is said to be his father's mini doppelganger, and once you see it, you can't unsee it — and why would you want to?