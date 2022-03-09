The Innovative Way BJ's Wholesale Club Plans To Up Its Game

According to President and CEO Bob Eddy, BJ's strengths lie in its fresh and perishable offerings, per The Motley Fool. Starting with the opening of new clubs in Florida, Michigan, and New York, BJ's will put the emphasis on building and finessing its fresh and perishable foods, which Eddy says are a "critical reason why our members shop our clubs." That being said, "we can do much better in terms of the assortment, quality, and freshness of these items," Eddy noted.

Accordingly, the plan is for the new clubs in these three states to offer an expanded selection thereof, along with what they already offer in terms of groceries and other household essentials, plus an "exciting assortment of fashion for the family, seasonal items, toys, hot tech, and a selection of local products." But the newest jewel in the BJ's crown would appear to be a new location in Warwick, Rhode Island.

Referring to it as a "small box pilot," Eddy told investors that the Warwick store will be known as "BJ's Market," and that it could become the model of future expansion for the chain. However, for the time being, it will "function as an innovation lab for us to test out new assortments, displays, product demonstrations, and convenience initiatives." There is no word yet on when this "first of its kind" store (via WPRI.com) will open, so stay tuned as details develop.