Fans Can't Believe The Price Of These Chick-Fil-A Meals

You're not expecting to pay the comparatively high prices of a typical restaurant when visiting your local McDonald's or Burger King. This isn't to say that it's not good food, but you know you're not exactly going to be dropping a lot of cash.

One problem, however, is that most fast food prices fluctuate between states. For example, purchasing a Big Mac in Austin, Texas will set you back about $3.75, while that same Big Mac in Seattle, Washington will cost almost twice that amount (via Restaurant Business Online). This is for a variety of reasons both economic and geographical, from fluctuating wages to real estate costs. To make matters more complicated, fast food prices are on the rise compared to what they were pre-COVID-19, only adding to the strain on one's wallet.

Perhaps it is this variety of factors that has led many Chick-fil-A fans to feel shocked by one location's staggeringly high prices.