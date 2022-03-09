Fans Can't Believe The Price Of These Chick-Fil-A Meals
You're not expecting to pay the comparatively high prices of a typical restaurant when visiting your local McDonald's or Burger King. This isn't to say that it's not good food, but you know you're not exactly going to be dropping a lot of cash.
One problem, however, is that most fast food prices fluctuate between states. For example, purchasing a Big Mac in Austin, Texas will set you back about $3.75, while that same Big Mac in Seattle, Washington will cost almost twice that amount (via Restaurant Business Online). This is for a variety of reasons both economic and geographical, from fluctuating wages to real estate costs. To make matters more complicated, fast food prices are on the rise compared to what they were pre-COVID-19, only adding to the strain on one's wallet.
Perhaps it is this variety of factors that has led many Chick-fil-A fans to feel shocked by one location's staggeringly high prices.
Prices at this Chick-fil-A were in double digits
On the subreddit r/ChickFilAWorkers, Weekly_Face7105 asked a simple question: how much other users pay for a Chick-Fil-A meal in their area. The post included an image of a menu which was later revealed to be from New York City. The menu itself seems normal at first — until you notice the shockingly high prices. It costs $13.99 for a Chick-n-Strips meal, $17.65 for a Cool Wrap meal, and the highest price of all: $18.19 for a Grilled Chicken Club Meal. Other users were mystified by such high prices for fast food, even if it was Chick-Fil-A.
"$17.65 for a cool wrap combo? Call the police." advised one user. "Where are these prices at? Airport? Disney resort park? King's Dominion?" another commenter quipped. Another comment joked that the salad prices alone must be a "felony." Some users, however, noticed that it wasn't a "legitimate" Chick-Fil-A menu. The poster was ordering through a third-party platform such as DoorDash. The higher prices must have been delivery fees, right? According to Weekly_Face7105, this wasn't the case. They insisted the prices at their Chick-Fil-A are only minimally cheaper than what they'd paying on DoorDash. That depends on how you interpret "minimal": on Chick-fil-A's website, meal prices at one Manhattan location range from $10.29 to $13.99.
Per Grub Street, New York City food costs are skyrocketing due to supply chain issues, a labor shortage, and expenses brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only time will tell just how high those prices can get.