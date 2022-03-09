Dairy Queen's Iconic Free Cone Day Is Back This Month

The annual Free Cone Day has been a first-day-of-spring tradition at Dairy Queen since at least as far back as 2006, per Delish. Unfortunately, though, for fans of Dairy Queen's soft serve, the pandemic threw a metaphorical wrench into that tradition in both 2020 and 2021, according to Today. As the chain explained on its Facebook page in February 2021, given the "long lines" the annual event tends to attract and the then-current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said, "We've made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event" as a matter of safety. Many commenters expressed dismay, but Dairy Queen did offer as consolation: "We look forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022 and celebrating our fans in a sweet way."

While not exactly a promise, it speaks to Dairy Queen's commitment that they are in fact bringing back Free Cone Day this year. And fortunately we've reached "a new moment in the fight against COVID-19," according to a March 2 White House press briefing, which described a return to "normal routines." Clearly, one of those is scoring a free Dairy Queen cone on the first day of spring. So, the question is whether can we expect the holiday to make its triumphant return this very month (after all, March 20 is the official first day of the season).

Here's why we're predicting that Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day will, in fact, be back this month, and when you might want to start lining up at your local DQ outpost.