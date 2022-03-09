Dairy Queen's Iconic Free Cone Day Is Back This Month
The annual Free Cone Day has been a first-day-of-spring tradition at Dairy Queen since at least as far back as 2006, per Delish. Unfortunately, though, for fans of Dairy Queen's soft serve, the pandemic threw a metaphorical wrench into that tradition in both 2020 and 2021, according to Today. As the chain explained on its Facebook page in February 2021, given the "long lines" the annual event tends to attract and the then-current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said, "We've made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event" as a matter of safety. Many commenters expressed dismay, but Dairy Queen did offer as consolation: "We look forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022 and celebrating our fans in a sweet way."
While not exactly a promise, it speaks to Dairy Queen's commitment that they are in fact bringing back Free Cone Day this year. And fortunately we've reached "a new moment in the fight against COVID-19," according to a March 2 White House press briefing, which described a return to "normal routines." Clearly, one of those is scoring a free Dairy Queen cone on the first day of spring. So, the question is whether can we expect the holiday to make its triumphant return this very month (after all, March 20 is the official first day of the season).
Here's why we're predicting that Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day will, in fact, be back this month, and when you might want to start lining up at your local DQ outpost.
All signs point to Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day happening this month
Though Dairy Queen cancelled its last two annual Free Cone Days because of COVID-19 (via Today and Facebook), with the pandemic in retreat (per a recent White House Press Briefing), we feel confident predicting Dairy Queen will bring back its iconic holiday sometime this month. And we are not the only ones.
On March 5, Hot Coupon World reported Free Cone Day will return March 21. While that's not technically the first day of spring — according to The Old Farmer's Almanac, it's March 20 — it's close, and HCW actually later suggests in the post that Free Cone Day will be March 20 when customers can donate to the Children's Miracle Network and get a freebie. (Dairy Queen has already raised more than $120 million for the charity over the last three decades). Adding to our confidence level, on March 7, The News Herald reported that participating Dairy Queens will be offering one free vanilla cone per person on March 21, with an opportunity to add a dip in exchange for a $1 donation to Beaumont Children's Hospital (also a member of the Children's Miracle Network).
Taste of Home concurs the March 21 date, but mentions nothing about the charity tie-in. So, stay tuned because we have every expectation that Dairy Queen will sort all of this out soon and we could be just weeks away from the big day!