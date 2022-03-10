Yes, Prince William And Princess Charlotte Attend Classmates Pizza Parties Too

Pizza has the power to unite everyone, including the rich and famous. Us Weekly reports that stars ranging from Kylie and Kendall Jenner, all the way to John Legend and Tina Fey can't get enough of this food. The allure of pizza also has the power to bridge worlds, and the appearance of Prince William and Princess Charlotte at a schoolmate's pizza party further nailed home how this Italian classic can unite diners from across the spectrum.

According to Daily Mail, the prince and princess recently visited London's Il Pagliaccio in order to celebrate the birthday of one of Princess Charlotte's peers at school. From an outsider's perspective, the royals rolled up to the class party looking like any regular father-daughter pair. The six-year-old princess arrived "in a relaxed maroon jumper and jeans" while Prince William followed along carrying a big present adorned with pink wrapping paper. At first glance, this pair could easily mix in with any crowd, but once the royals got to the door, everyone in the vicinity knew about their presence.