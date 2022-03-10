19% Agree This Is The Worst Chicken Dish At TGI Fridays

TGIF! Whether you're a student or worker, there's no greater feeling of exhilaration than getting to drop your responsibilities and head home on a Friday afternoon. Time to brush off those weekday blues and jump headlong into the weekend! And what better way to start than going out to eat at a restaurant that bears the name of such a revered weekday?

Founded in 1965 as a neighborhood singles bar in New York — and later gaining a second location in Memphis that became known for drug use and wild parties (via Collectors Weekly) — TGI Fridays today is more associated with appetizers and sports on TV than the counterculture. Although the restaurant has long since been a family-friendly establishment, the chain still seems to want to keep the spirit of going out on a Friday evening alive. Of course, even though the restaurant is named after something people love, that doesn't mean people will always love what it serves. Despite being well regarded for burgers, fries, wings, and other pub fare, not every dish at TGI Fridays is a slam dunk among customers. According to a survey conducted by Mashed, 19% of people found this chicken dish at the chain to be beneath Friday standards.