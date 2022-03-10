J. Kenji Lopez-Alt Talks About His Accidental First Job Cooking - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Today an accomplished chef and celebrated food writer, growing up, food was rarely on the mind of J. Kenji López-Alt. Or rather cooking or studying or writing about food wasn't often occupying his thoughts, but during a recent exclusive Mashed interview, Kenji did describe an ongoing culinary quest led by his father, saying, "I had a little bit of an interest in food, particularly Chinese food and Mexican food, [which] were things that my dad loved, so we went looking for great Chinese food and Mexican food around New York when I was growing up. As far as cooking goes, I had no real interest in it."

What was he interested in? Just about everything else, with his interests largely informed by the large number of scientists he had in his family: "Science [provided] this idea that it's not good enough to know how to do something, you want to know why it works and how it works. I was one of those kids that would take the top off the VCR — when VCRs still existed — and poke around all the bits and see how things were connected."

It wasn't until the summer after Kenji's freshman year of college — he was studying architecture, nothing food-related at all — that he had anything to do with the professional culinary scene. Seeking a way to make some extra spending money, Kenji decided to take a job waiting tables, as he knew a good server could make quite a lot of cash and rather fast, too. When he reported to work that first day, the managers explained that they didn't need a server, but they were in need of some help.