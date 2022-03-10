Wingstop Just Revealed A Secret Menu Hack For Its Ranch Dip

This may be hard to believe, but there once was a time when ranch dressing wasn't available to accompany wings, carrot sticks, or fries. In fact, Thrillist reports that the beloved condiment only came into existence in 1949, meaning that, as of this writing, a majority of our lifetimes have been lived without the creamy dip. Tragic, we know.

Fortunately, we're living on the right side of the ranch timeline, and if you ask us, that's something to celebrate. And what better day to do so than on National Ranch Day, which just so happens to be today, March 10! "For today only, calories don't count and the law of the land is ranch," writes National Today, who also suggested observing the dressing's holiday by putting ranch on "everything."

There's no shortage of options when it comes to choosing what to slather with the coveted sauce. However, being that today is National Ranch Day, fans may be looking for an extra-special crock of the stuff to celebrate with, like the version served at Wingstop. The chain's take on the dip is frequently lauded on social media as one of the best available, with one Twitter user claiming they would even drink it straight out of a cup. As such, Wingstop is not only offering customers free ranch today but has also shared a secret menu hack to kick it up a notch (per PR Newswire).