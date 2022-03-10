Why One Honey Turkey Label Has Costco Shoppers Concerned

When grocery shopping, it's common to check the expiration dates on certain food items, especially those that might spoil quickly like meat or milk products. A Costco member was doing this very activity and found something a bit concerning. The shopper shared a picture of sliced honey turkey on the subreddit devoted to the store writing, "Costco label slapped over manufacturer label. Lists higher price and a different sell-by date." The original use by date, which can be made out through the top label, says April 17 while the new date reads April 27. Moreover, the price of $6.99 per pound reached $12.86 on the original label, but the new one puts the turkey cost $7.69 per pound for a total of $14.23.

"It got heavier as well," one commenter wrote. Indeed the weight of the turkey bulked up from 1.84 pounds to 1.85 pounds. One user, CostcoPanda, quickly jumped in to dispel any accusations, sharing a very plausible explanation. "This happens whenever the price changes on a weighted item and we have enough of it on hand to justify the labor costs to relabel it. We have to manually key in the sell-by date and use the meat scales to relabel each individual package. This looks like the employee keyed the wrong date, 4/27 instead of 4/17. Or, they could have been relabeling a case of all 4/27s and, in the chaos of being shopped and restocked, this unit of 4/17 was mixed into that case."