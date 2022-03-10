Captain Morgan's Newest Flavored Rum Will Remind You Of An Ice Cream Sundae

While kids may think of pirates as swashbuckling ne'er-do-wells, adults are more familiar with a certain type of pirate who has a taste for rum. Captain Morgan, named after 17th-century privateer and lieutenant governor of Jamaica Henry Morgan, is a popular brand of liquor in the United States and United Kingdom. Unlike other companies that are as old as the liquor they age, Captain Morgan sailed in back in 1944 (via VS Liquor), making the brand relatively young in the alcoholic spirit business. In the 80 years since, the good Captain has rolled out barrels of Original Spiced Rum to rum that's nearly 50% alcohol, as well as seasonal flavors like gingerbread-spiced rum, per FoodBev Media.

Like any good pirate could tell you, more drinks are always welcome, and Morgan isn't one to argue. The rum company has released a new flavor that it says brings to mind a combination of the warmth of spiced rum and the coolness of ice cream. There's even a chance to win some Captain Morgan-brand booty.