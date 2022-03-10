How People Really Feel About Chick-Fil-A's Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce
Would you like any sauces with that? Many Chick-fil-A fans know this dilemma. While some purists find a few pickle slices sufficient for their fried or grilled chicken sandwich, others like to sauce it up a little. Most pro-sauce people choose classic Chick-fil-A Sauce when ordering, according to Chick-fil-A's blog, The Chicken Wire, while others like to go off the beaten path with choices like honey mustard, Polynesian sauce, garden herb ranch, or even sweet and spicy sriracha. While Polynesian and barbecue sauces are the next most popular sauces throughout the country, a lesser-mentioned Chick-fil-A condiment is getting some buzz on Reddit: honey roasted BBQ.
In a thread titled "Best sauce or is it just me?" started by u/ben_downer, fans of the Atlanta-based chain chimed on this important question. Not surprisingly, people had opinions. But first, you might be wondering, what's the difference between the honey roasted BBQ sauce and Chick-fil-A's original barbeque? Chick-fil-A describes the honey roasted variety as "sweet and smoky" and says it complements grilled chicken. (In fact, according to the chain's blog, this condiment was introduced at the same time as Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken sandwich.) The regular barbeque sauce, by contrast, isn't as sweet, but it is "rich and bold" with the flavors of spices, onion, and garlic. Their colors are different, too. The barbeque variety has a traditional deep red, while the honey roasted sauce is a creamy orange.
Honey roasted BBQ is underrated, Redditors say
So, did the people of Reddit agree with u/ben_downer's assessment of Chick-fil-A's sweet and creamy honey roasted BBQ sauce? They did. "That sauce is what the kids call bussin," said one Redditor. Another concurred: "This stuff slaps for sure." Others added, "I wish they sold bottles of it like they do with their regular BBQ And CFA sauce," and "Best sauce hands down." Someone else chimed in, "Def best sauce, especially with a spicy chicken deluxe." One follower thinks honey roasted BBQ is best for sandwiches, while they still prefer Chick-fil-A Sauce for dipping.
Others spoke up for the Polynesian sauce, which Chick-fil-A describes as "sweet and sour sauce with a strong, tangy flavor," while another threw this curveball: Forget the sauces for your sandwiches and go with Chick-fil-A's avocado lime ranch salad dressing instead. Another creative thinker offered: "Mixed with the sriracha sauce [honey roasted BBQ] is even better." We're listening. A final note: Some customers, both in this subreddit and in other forums, have said that honey roasted BBQ is very similar to Chick-fil-A Sauce, although the flavors of honey and smoke are more pronounced in the BBQ. Whatever flavor you like to add to your sandwich, Chick-fil-A definitely provides options. Of course, there's no shame in the plain game. Plenty of chicken lovers fall in the "just pickles" camp, too.