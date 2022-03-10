How People Really Feel About Chick-Fil-A's Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce

Would you like any sauces with that? Many Chick-fil-A fans know this dilemma. While some purists find a few pickle slices sufficient for their fried or grilled chicken sandwich, others like to sauce it up a little. Most pro-sauce people choose classic Chick-fil-A Sauce when ordering, according to Chick-fil-A's blog, The Chicken Wire, while others like to go off the beaten path with choices like honey mustard, Polynesian sauce, garden herb ranch, or even sweet and spicy sriracha. While Polynesian and barbecue sauces are the next most popular sauces throughout the country, a lesser-mentioned Chick-fil-A condiment is getting some buzz on Reddit: honey roasted BBQ.

In a thread titled "Best sauce or is it just me?" started by u/ben_downer, fans of the Atlanta-based chain chimed on this important question. Not surprisingly, people had opinions. But first, you might be wondering, what's the difference between the honey roasted BBQ sauce and Chick-fil-A's original barbeque? Chick-fil-A describes the honey roasted variety as "sweet and smoky" and says it complements grilled chicken. (In fact, according to the chain's blog, this condiment was introduced at the same time as Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken sandwich.) The regular barbeque sauce, by contrast, isn't as sweet, but it is "rich and bold" with the flavors of spices, onion, and garlic. Their colors are different, too. The barbeque variety has a traditional deep red, while the honey roasted sauce is a creamy orange.