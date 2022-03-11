Ina Garten Shares An Emotional Family Connection To The Ukraine Crisis

Since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine in February, millions of people around Eastern Europe have been displaced from their homes. Continued fighting throughout the country has forced many residents to become refugees, seeking safety in neighboring countries. As of March 3, The New York Times reported that an estimated one million people had already fled Ukraine.

Over the past few weeks, celebrities around the world have spoken out against the conflict. But for those with direct ties to the region, it's an especially emotional time. Actress Milla Jovovich, who was born in Kyiv, wrote on Instagram that she was "heartbroken" by the events, adding that she had some "friends and family in hiding." Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis called the attacks "devastating" in a video for a GoFundMe she and her husband Ashton Kutcher launched to support relief efforts for those affected by the fighting (via YouTube).

Another notable figure who shares a personal connection to the area is celebrity chef Ina Garten, who was born Ina Rosenberg and is the granddaughter of Polish-Ukrainian Jewish immigrants who came to the U.S. during the early twentieth century (via Buzzfeed.News). The Food Network star posted a family photo on Instagram, voicing her opposition to the war and revealing how a different war in Ukraine from many years ago once affected her own family.