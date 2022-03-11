The Real Reason One Trader Joe's Salad Was Just Recalled

2022 has seen its fair share of salad recalls. Food & Wine reports that back at the beginning of February, a number of salad mixes sold under major brands like Dole and Kroger were recalled as a result of officials finding listeria cultures in the products. A new salad concern has recently arisen, and this time, Trader Joe's is in the spotlight. According to USA Today, the grocery chain has recalled its Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing after an issue with the salad dressing came to light.

So far, no one has reported any types of injury or illness after ingesting the salad, per ABC. The contaminated salad kits were sold at Trader Joe's locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. While other salad recalls happened due to bacterial concerns, the issue that led to this Trader Joe's salad recall has more to do with a physical object.