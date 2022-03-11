Redditors Are Sharing Their Most Horrific Costco Customer Experiences

Most Americans know Costco as a bulk goods warehouse that offers some great deals if you have a membership. Those who shop at Costco can attest to the store's private brands and amazing food court offerings –- you really can't beat the $1.50 hot dog and drink combo.

However, Costco does have a dark side. In addition to pharmacy price hikes and trademark infringement charges, Costco has gotten in trouble for how its products are made. And, according to the Business and Human Rights Resource Center, Costco even faced charges for selling products connected to slave labor and human trafficking in 2015.

To make matters worse, Costco isn't exactly winning an award for best workplace. Since 2000, Costco has been penalized to the tune of $76.3 million — and more than $53.6 million of that was solely in employment-related offenses, says Good Jobs First. Another $4.1 million was for offenses related to the health and safety of Costco shoppers.