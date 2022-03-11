Why Heidi Montag Eats Raw Animal Organs

We've seen plenty of interesting diet trends over the years. The 1970s saw the Grapefruit Diet and the Cookie Diet, the 80s had the Cabbage Soup Diet and the Liquid Diet, the 90s created some low-fat diets, and the 2000s introduced the Atkins Diet and the Raw food Diet. As for the most recent decade, its diets have been all over the place with juices, clean eating, Paleo, you name it (via Business Insider).

The Paleo Diet, Healthline says, is all about eating whole foods like our hunting and gathering ancestors did. Composed of unprocessed meats, eggs, fruits and veggies, nuts, and healthy oils, the Paleo diet is believed to help people lose weight and lower their risk of certain health conditions.

The Paleo Diet has also proven effective in improving fertility, at least in cases where infertility is related to diet rather than genetics. Vegetable oils, plant-based proteins, whole grains, and natural folic acid -– all of which are found in the Paleo Diet — are great for boosting health. With the addition of organ meat, you also get a healthy serving of key vitamins and minerals.