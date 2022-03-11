How Texas Roadhouse Is Making Payment More Convenient

This week, another example of the long-term changes the pandemic has brought to the restaurant industry emerged. As Restaurant Business relays, Texas Roadhouse publicly announced their new payment system on Thursday. They call it — wait for it — Roadhouse Pay.

Looking beyond the branded name, the idea is to leave a tablet at each table so that people can pay when they're ready. 20 restaurants have been testing the new system, and customers appear to like it. Tips for service workers, which have been reportedly declining lately, are higher. And, perhaps most importantly for the business, the turnaround between tables is quicker because there is less back and forth required for payment.

By summer's end, Roadhouse Pay should be available at 400 Texas Roadhouse locations.

According to a press release by Ziosk, the company behind the new payment system, the use of Roadhouse Pay has already reached over 80% of customers, with some locations seeing over 90% of customers opt for this new payment method.