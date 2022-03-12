The Problem Some Costco Shoppers Have With This Japanese BBQ Sauce

Costco is home to a wide variety of finds. Members of the warehouse store can buy engagement rings, swimming pools, vacation packages, caviar, and even caskets (via MoneyWise). Costco has also been known to sell 60-pound tubs of honey, 4-gallon tubs of mayonnaise, and 50-pound packages of lard, per Business Insider.

However, that's not to say that every item sold at Costco is either a casket or big enough to fill a swimming pool-sized casket. The store also sells a lot of private brand food items that shoppers can't seem to get enough of. For instance, Costco's Kirkland signature coffees have a cult following, as do its sheet cakes and Costco's $5 rotisserie chickens. Oh, and of course, the $1.50 hot dog and drink combo at Costco's food court.

Obviously, not every product can be a hit, and Costco shoppers know from personal experience that some products miss the mark for them. While there are some people who might sing the praises of Bachan's Japanese BBQ sauce, for instance, a number of customers on Reddit are a little less than thrilled with the product.