Instagram Loves Sunny Anderson's Reaction To Seeing Herself In Jeans

If you happened to be following Sunny Anderson's social media activity in June 2021, you may have noticed a colorful post about her #operationgetinthosejeans journey. The celebrity chef took to Instagram to share a photo of tomato soup. Giving animal fat the cold shoulder, she instead opted for olive oil to make the dish. At the time, Anderson explained her goals to followers in her hilariously down-to-earth style, writing, "I'm no dietician, I just know what got me here with these sweats, so I know how to get outta them. My goal isn't to look hungry, I don't care about pounds. I just don't want to buy new jeans; the cheap in me gon win, ok?!"

Anderson stayed true to her word. She ate bacon on her oatmeal. She had a bowl of watermelon, kiwi, mango, nectarine for breakfast. She even snuck a mound of lettuce into her cheeseburger. Well, maybe she wasn't that sneaky with the lettuce, but Anderson's social media posts definitely showed her commitment to ensuring she would not have to go shopping for new jeans. Well, it appears "The Kitchen" co-host's discipline has paid off because she recently told her fans she is back in her denim pants and ready to celebrate – well, at least professionally. And Instagram followers are ready to celebrate with her.