Why Padma Lakshmi Thinks Baking Nachos Is Better Than Microwaving Them

Padma Lakshmi is something of an expert in snacking. By her own admission in this YouTube clip, it's something she's been exposed to for a long time. As she said, "Snack culture is absolutely huge in India. We love salty, spicy, crunchy things. We're just eating snacks constantly. We love to munch on stuff."

So, it should come as no surprise that Lakshmi recently weighed in on one fan's question on social media about what to do with nachos. "Do you microwave or bake? Nachos are my comfort food and I need to up my game," the fan tweeted, to which Lakshmi replied, "Bake. I don't like microwaved cheese."

This isn't the first time Lakshmi has talked about her love of nachos either. Back in 2019, the "Top Chef" judge used Instagram as a confessional to divulge her food secret that nachos are her form of "self care." Images captured and shared by Bravo showed her elaborate setup that included fixings like guacamole (spicy and regular), as well as fresh pico de gallo. U.S. News further shared Lakshmi's revelation that she covers her chips "with two or three different types of cheese, pickled jalapeños, sliced tomatoes, guacamole, and black beans."