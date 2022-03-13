Starbucks Staffers Say This Is The Wrong Way For Customers To Handle Food Order Questions

A Starbucks worker took to the subreddit dedicated to the popular coffee shop's workers and customers to air a complaint. "Dear customers," they wrote. "Please stop asking the person at the bar (the person MAKING DRINKS) about your food." The problem is that the people making drinks are there to make drinks and likely have no knowledge about when your toasted pastry will be done. As a rule of thumb, the OP noted, you can assume nine times out of 10 that the delay is due to a big order before yours. No one is likely to forget about your food.

This struck a chord with workers. "Blows my mind," one agreed. "Especially when they can visibly see who is handing out food and WALKING back to the ovens." Customers also tut-tutted the impatience of their compatriots: "Sometimes I can tell my drink got delayed. ... But still, it always comes. Meanwhile most days I see people go tell the barista 'I think you missed my order.' People can be so impatient."

Arguably more helpful, however, is that one worker clarified what a person should do if they are concerned. Namely, ask the person at the register who will have sent the order to the rest of the team. Though, there is the protocol here too. As one worker griped: "I honestly hated when customers tried to cut in front of other customers to ask about their food." Instead, it would be easier for everyone to wait in line.