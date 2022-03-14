Why A Starbucks Worker Was Caught Off Guard By An 11-Year-Old's Drink Order

You could say that complex off-the-menu coffee orders are a part of the job for Starbucks baristas. Bhe coffee chain has time and time again come out in defense of its patrons who order drinks so customized that they look nothing like the original drink at all — a common occurrence fuelled by secret menu hacks and viral TikTok videos. Only last year a Starbucks spokesperson told Fox News that "customizing beverages at Starbucks and our baristas' expertise in helping customers find and craft the right beverage has and always will be the heart of the Starbucks Experience."

So it isn't exactly surprising that yet another customized Starbucks drink has caught the attention of Reddit, but much to their astonishment, the drink in question was ordered by an 11-year-old! According to the baffled Starbucks barista, a young girl walked in asking for "liquid cocaine," a drink she had seen on TikTok. While she ended up leaving with a different drink altogether, after some internet sleuthing the barista found that "liquid cocaine" was a coffee made with "4 shots [of espresso] with 4 pumps white mocha over ice." Even more surprisingly, fellow Starbucks baristas say that this drink is actually quite popular, especially among Vietnamese customers.