Why In-N-Out Once Sued A YouTuber For $25,000

In the spring of 2018, prankster Cody Roeder entered two In-N-Out locations claiming to be the new CEO. Clad in a suit and tie, he stepped behind the counter of the first restaurant and asked for a burger and fries so he could conduct a quality test. Not buying the act, the manager called the police and Roeder fled before they arrived.

He then entered a second location and tried a similar stunt, this time approaching customers and pulling their burgers apart, announcing, "All of this is unsanitary, most of this is dog meat. Sir, sir, I hate to say this, but your food is contaminated. This is just, it's garbage," before throwing the food to the ground and stomping on it. Roeder filmed the encounters and uploaded them to his YouTube channel Trollmunchies (via Eater).

In response, In-N-Out Burger sued Roeder for $25,000 in damages and served him with a restraining order. In-N-Out told the Orange County Register that their response was preceded by multiple other cases of pranksters targeting their restaurants. "We have recently seen an increase of visitors ... who are not customers but instead are intentionally disruptive and who then try to promote themselves through social media. These visitors have unfortunately used deceit, fraud, and trespass to their own advantage, and in each instance, they have attempted to humiliate, offend, or otherwise make our customers or associates uncomfortable." Roeder, whom they insisted had caused "significant and irreparable harm" to their brand, was the last straw.