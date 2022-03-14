Twitter Is Torn Over Whether Eggs Are Better Sunny-Side Up Or Scrambled

When it comes to cooking eggs, many people have a preference. Some think the best egg recipes feature omelettes or sunny-side up with toast, while others prefer to enjoy theirs scrambled or over easy. As a Redditor puts it, "Talk about convenience. Wanna eat a big breakfast? Fire up your pan for five minutes, and you can cook however many f****** eggs you want in another five minutes." The person loves that eggs can be made quickly and in many different ways, which is convenient for nearly everyone.

There are more perks: Eggs, according to Healthline, are a really good source of protein and other nutrients. A single egg has 6 grams of protein and several essential nutrients that can have a positive impact on overall health and improve satiety, keeping you full for longer periods.

As far as cooking eggs, social media users are currently engaged in a rather serious discussion over the super food. Many are debating which tastes better: scrambled eggs or sunny-side up.