Reddit Is Impressed With This Aldi Pie Crust Recipe

Pastelillos are a type of fried Puerto Rican turnover, made with a thin dough and typically filled with spices and ground meat. While they might look similar to empanadas, which are also a type of savory, meat-filled pastry, the two differ when it comes to the dough. According to The Noshery, empanadas are larger and made with a thicker dough that is similar to pie crust and rolled at the edges, while pastelillos are smaller, thinner, and crimped at the edges. Both can be a delicious savory snack, and u/aaron__valve's homemade pastelillos certainly received rave reviews from many other Reddit users. "They look wonderful, homemade!" u/FfierceLaw replied, adding, "I had a Mexican coworker who shared something that looked like this with a pumpkin or winter squash filling." Other users were quick to agree, saying these pastelillos "look delicious" and "sound super tasty," while another simply commented, "This is genius."

Other Aldi fans chimed in just to rave about the quality of Adli's Bake House pie crusts. "That pie crust is the bomb. Been using it for years w/the Aldi canned apple slices," u/MrCTeachesMath posted, while another user agreed it was "really flakey."

If you happen to be searching for creative new ways to use this popular pie crust, perhaps this pastelillos recipe is the perfect new dish to try.