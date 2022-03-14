How Being A Dad Changed The Way Country Music Star Thomas Rhett Eats - Exclusive

Being a parent is a 24/7 job, but Rhett said it's most difficult in the morning, when he's tasked with getting his kids ready for school. Wondering what a country music legend puts in his kids' school lunch boxes? Rhett confessed he gets his guidance from his wife. "When I wake up in the mornings to make the kid's lunches — I wouldn't do this — my wife loves to take cookie cutters. If I make a turkey sandwich, or a peanut butter sandwich, we'll stamp the sandwich with a heart or a rainbow," he explained. "I find myself crushing the outer areas of the sandwich at six o'clock in the morning."

If this sounds hectic to you, Rhett insists these early A.M. sandwich-making sessions have nothing on the chaos that befalls the family when there's an illness to grapple with. "Goodness gracious — when all four kids, including me and Lauren, have been all sick at the same time with different things," it's been overwhelming, Rhett said. "One's got a stomach virus, or one's got a cough, and one's got a fever. It is like, because you don't want any of your family to come over and help because you don't want anyone else to get sick," he added. "You're like, 'I don't want to get off the couch right now,' but everyone needs something from me or something from Lauren. When everyone's sick, it's survival mode at that point. That would be the craziest bit of parenting for us, for sure."

Watch Thomas Rhett star in the new Fritos commercial on YouTube. To keep up with Thomas' adventures as a dad and performer, follow him on Instagram.