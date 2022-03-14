How Often You Should Really Oil Your Cutting Board, According To Michael Symon

According to Michael Symon, you should oil your cutting board "monthly." If you own a wooden cutting board, which Symon recommends over plastic boards, there are several steps you should take to ensure it stays in good shape. Much like cast iron pans, before anything else, new wooden boards need to be seasoned. A new wooden cutting board should be thoroughly soaked with food-safe oil or board cream until it is completely absorbed and covers the whole surface of the board, according to Serious Eats. This coats the board with a protective finish, which prevents the porous wood from absorbing the aromas and flavors of whatever foods might be placed on it, as well as repels excess moisture that can warp or crack the board.

Once it has been seasoned, however, the boards should still be oiled regularly to prevent the wood from splitting. Over time, slices and cuts can weaken the board and damage the protective coat. Wood is also prone to drying out, which can cause the board to crack or warp if it is not cared for, so taking the time to recoat the board with oil and letting it dry once a month can help maintain the quality and life of the cutting board, according to My Recipes. So if you want to keep your cutting boards in tip top shape, then you might want to take Symon's advice and make sure to remember to regularly oil your cutting boards each month.