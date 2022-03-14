Why Food Shortages Might Drag On For Years

With the 7-day COVID-19 case-rate decreasing, per the CDC, it's tempting to start letting go of some of those rationalizations we've all been making about "this" being the "new normal." For example, since the pandemic damaged the U.S. labor supply, and the labor shortage negatively impacted the overall supply chain, shouldn't it be reasonable to expect that if infection rates decrease and more people re-enter the work-force, then maybe, just maybe, we might soon reach the end of that long expanse of empty supermarket shelves, whose days began with early-pandemic hoarding and never really stopped?

Indeed, the USDA assures the nation that at this point in time, there are "no nationwide shortages of food" and "no wide-spread disruptions" in the U.S. food supply chain. But if that's the case, then why does it still feel like it's touch-and-go in virtually every aisle of the supermarket? From apples to zucchini bread, food is still in short supply, as you can see with your own eyes. And even while denying the existence of a "shortage," the USDA acknowledges that "inventory" may be "temporarily low before stores can restock."

Although our nation is not currently in "shortage" mode, and despite the World Bank acknowledging as recently as today that "the outlook for global food supplies remains favorable," the fact is that food supplies remain unstable throughout the U.S. and the world as a whole. Accordingly, discussions of food shortage and insecurity could drag on for years.