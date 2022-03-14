A Ukrainian TikToker Revealed How Their Family Cooks In A Bomb Shelter

Since Russia's military invaded Ukraine, citizens have fled by the thousands or taken refuge in "makeshift bomb shelters" inside basements and subway stations. As a result, many have had to adjust to living without the luxuries that come with a house, like a bathroom or appliances.

It might seem impossible to even picture how to prepare a meal without a proper kitchen. But for 20-year-old TikToker Valeria Shashenok, who goes by username @valerrrish, all it takes is some creativity and a good sense of humor. For the past few weeks, Shashenok has documented her family's experience living inside a bomb shelter, offering the world a glimpse into what life has been like during the war.

Her series of videos, which have racked up millions of views, frequently feature her and her mother demonstrating how they cook different foods without having their ordinary kitchen tools. To keep the mood light, Shashenok combines the clips with sarcastic captions and trending TikTok audios that both highlight and poke fun at their circumstances. In one video where she heats Turkish coffee using a tiny cezve pot and a blow torch, the Russian national anthem can be heard in the background. In another, she hilariously recaps how her mother cooked borscht using a tiny hot plate, captioning it as "professional cooker!" During that same clip, her mom can be seen squeezing what appears to be tomato paste into a pan, but the overlay text jokes it's her "[adding] Putin's blood to the beet."