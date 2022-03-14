The Dish That Makes Gordon Ramsay Rethink His Omnivore Lifestyle

Over the course of his culinary career, Gordon Ramsay has cooked — and eaten — a lot of different foods and dishes. Not only is he a professionally trained chef and owner of multiple restaurants around the world; he's also served as a host and judge on numerous popular cooking shows including "MasterChef" and "Hell's Kitchen." After so many years in the industry, Ramsay has developed notoriously strong opinions about certain dishes.

One cuisine that the British chef is most outspoken about is vegan and vegetarian cooking. He's famously trolled vegans on Twitter, once tweeting that he's a member of PETA, which he explains stands for "people eating tasty animals." However, it seems that even the most dedicated omnivore can be won over by a delicious plant-based meal. In a recent Instagram post that amused fans, Ramsay claimed that there's one dish that could almost (almost) make him give up those tasty animals. Here's the vegan recipe that's so good that even Ramsay approves of it.