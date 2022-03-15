Taco Bell's Fan-Favorite Cinnabon Delights Coffee Is Coming Back

Taco Bell is known as a late-night destination. If it was a love interest, it would probably be the person you text at 2 a.m. out of desperation. But sometimes after-midnight delight is not enough. Taco Bell wants to make the relationship more serious and stick around for breakfast, too. It sent the equivalent of the dreaded "What are we?" text in 2014 with a nationwide breakfast rollout, which included the iconic Waffle Taco, A.M. Crunchwrap, and, of course, Cinnabon Delights (via Taco Bell's website).

Apparently, sparks flew between Cinnabon and Taco Bell in 2013. The result was a sweet little lovechild: Cinnabon Delights. Described by NY Daily News as "bite-size donut desserts that are filled with Cinnabon frosting and coated with cinnamon sugar," they aimed to satisfy customers' sweet tooths. The sugary treats were so popular that Taco Bell created a coffee drink inspired by the flavors in 2015 (via Elite Daily), and now it's back just in time for springtime iced coffee sipping.