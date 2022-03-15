Coffee Lovers Need To Know About Tim Horton's New St. Patrick's Day Drinks
With popular coffee chains like Dunkin' releasing special coffee drinks for St. Patrick's Day 2022, it's only fitting that Tim Hortons followed suit. With the chain already being a hot spot for its festive holiday doughnuts, it only made sense to release drinks that match the color and energy of this annual celebration (via Bake).
This year, many of the beverages that are hitting the market have "Irish cream" in the name, but, of course, they don't contain alcohol. Essentially, the flavor can be described as sweet and creamy, with the taste of hazelnuts and almonds (via DelightedCooking). This makes it the perfect addition to coffee drinks.
And Tim Hortons didn't hesitate to hop on the Irish cream trend. The Canadian coffee retailer released the new Irish Cream Iced Latte this year, along with Irish Cream Cold Brew with Cold Foam, which audiences have seen before (via Chew Boom).
Read on to see what these St. Patrick's Day drinks contain.
Tim Hortons has lucky news for coffee drinkers this St. Patrick's Day
This St. Patrick's Day, Tim Hortons' returning specialty drink, the Irish Cream Cold Brew with Cold Foam, was first released in 2021 and was described in an ad to be "cold foam perfection," according to iSpot. It features the chain's Irish cream syrup and is topped with creamy cold foam — with enough cold-brew coffee to get you hyped for the holiday festivities.
The Irish Cream Iced Latte is also made with Irish cream syrup but is served up in latte form. Fortunately for consumers living in chilly areas, the latte can also be enjoyed piping hot.
Call it the luck of the Irish, but fans of these festive drinks are extra lucky this year because they'll be available long after St. Patrick's Day is over. Tim Hortons locations across the United States will continue serving both beverages until June 5, 2022, per Chew Boom.