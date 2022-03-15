Coffee Lovers Need To Know About Tim Horton's New St. Patrick's Day Drinks

With popular coffee chains like Dunkin' releasing special coffee drinks for St. Patrick's Day 2022, it's only fitting that Tim Hortons followed suit. With the chain already being a hot spot for its festive holiday doughnuts, it only made sense to release drinks that match the color and energy of this annual celebration (via Bake).

This year, many of the beverages that are hitting the market have "Irish cream" in the name, but, of course, they don't contain alcohol. Essentially, the flavor can be described as sweet and creamy, with the taste of hazelnuts and almonds (via DelightedCooking). This makes it the perfect addition to coffee drinks.

And Tim Hortons didn't hesitate to hop on the Irish cream trend. The Canadian coffee retailer released the new Irish Cream Iced Latte this year, along with Irish Cream Cold Brew with Cold Foam, which audiences have seen before (via Chew Boom).

Read on to see what these St. Patrick's Day drinks contain.