Dunkin' Just Rolled Out A Shamrock Macchiato And Fans Have Thoughts
Are you ready to feel the spirit of St. Patrick's Day while enjoying your coffee? Dunkin' may have just the combination you're craving. The fast casual coffee chain has released its own themed beverage for the occasion, the Shamrock Macchiato, and it's not lacking in color or flavor. Like McDonald's Shamrock Shake, the drink has a bright green hue but is not as thick in texture due to the layer of espresso on top. Not only does this green color capture the essence of the holiday, but it's also the perfect shade to welcome spring.
Unlike McDonald's popular St. Patrick's Day treat, the taste of Dunkin's new beverage is easily recognizable and one that coffee lovers will enjoy. The Shamrock Macchiato is made with the chain's Irish creme and is described to have "the unmistakable flavor profile of Irish whiskey," with hints of sweet cream and vanilla (via Business Wire).
But after sampling this new drink, people are having mixed reactions, similar to the reviews of Dunkin's Irish creme swirl flavor.
Dunkin's Shamrock Macchiato's Reception
Twitter is a mixed bag of reviews regarding the St. Patty's day cold brew, with one user posting "I don't want a shamrock macchiato, I want a spring donut" and another tweeting "Giving antifreeze slushy vibes."
On the other end of the spectrum, there are Dunkin' fans posting praises over the new release, like "SHAMROCK MACCHIATO" followed by heart-eye emojis, and another sharing, "I am drinking a shamrock macchiato from dunkin and I feel like my body is electric."
One user on Twitter boldly suggested that Dunkin' lovers stick with a classic, stating, "dear Dunkin loving pals: i tried the iced shamrock macchiato. i do not recommend you do. it is bright green and not tasty. however, today i got an iced mocha to make up for being caffeine-less and grossed out yesterday. live, laugh, love iced mochas."
In addition to the Shamrock Macchiato, the donut chain released a handful of new spring products, including a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and a Salted Caramel Signature Latte, which Dunkin' fans are already divided about. It will also be adding a Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast and a Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast (per businesswire).