Dunkin' Just Rolled Out A Shamrock Macchiato And Fans Have Thoughts

Are you ready to feel the spirit of St. Patrick's Day while enjoying your coffee? Dunkin' may have just the combination you're craving. The fast casual coffee chain has released its own themed beverage for the occasion, the Shamrock Macchiato, and it's not lacking in color or flavor. Like McDonald's Shamrock Shake, the drink has a bright green hue but is not as thick in texture due to the layer of espresso on top. Not only does this green color capture the essence of the holiday, but it's also the perfect shade to welcome spring.

Unlike McDonald's popular St. Patrick's Day treat, the taste of Dunkin's new beverage is easily recognizable and one that coffee lovers will enjoy. The Shamrock Macchiato is made with the chain's Irish creme and is described to have "the unmistakable flavor profile of Irish whiskey," with hints of sweet cream and vanilla (via Business Wire).

But after sampling this new drink, people are having mixed reactions, similar to the reviews of Dunkin's Irish creme swirl flavor.