Bake Or Break: Cast, Episodes, Release Date, And More

Shows that focus on helping restaurant owners get back on their feet have become increasingly popular over the years. One successful example is "Restaurant Impossible," which aired from 2011 through 2016 and followed celebrity chef Robert Irvine and his team work with struggling eateries to help them bounce back. Per Food Sided, the team must stick to a budget of $10,000 and work on things like switching up the menu at the eatery and modifying its décor to appeal to customers. Irvine explained, "My job is to build them up in order to teach them new tricks and new things about their business, about their relationships with the staff and their families."

Another popular series, Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" explored a similar concept — Ramsay would attempt to improve a restaurant in three days by offering suggestions and tackling problems (via Reality TV Revisited).

A new series, "Bake or Break," is set to launch on the Food Network soon and it will focus on helping "crashing bakeries" as they attempt to stay afloat in a cutthroat market.