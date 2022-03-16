Costco Just Recalled These Refried Beans Due To Extraneous Material
Costco recently announced that cans of the Rosarita Organic Refried Beans are being recalled over safety concerns. According to a document shared by Costco and the manufacturer of the product, Conagra Brands, the recall only applies to certain batches and best-by dates of the product. This recall applies to Costco stores in several states throughout the country.
According to Eat This, Not That!, the recall is applicable to 17 states including Washington, Utah, Texas, Oregon, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Montana, Kansas, Louisiana, Hawaii, Idaho, Colorado, Arkansas, California, Arizona, and Alaska. For consumers who think they have the product at home, they need to check the 8-ounce or 16-ounce cans for a specific UPC code (00-0-44300-00009-4) and a best-by date of May 1, May 2, or May 3. The food recall is being issued in cooperation with the FDA, and no other Conagra food items are part of the recall.
The recall applies to certain products
According to the document shared by Conagra Brands and Costco, the voluntary recall is applicable to the Rosarita Organic Refried Beans (Costco item number 1169666) and has been initiated after it was discovered that the affected products may contain small rocks. The product is not fit for consumption, and consumers have been asked to take it back to Costco for a full refund.
This isn't the first time that Conagra Brands has dealt with an unexpected recall: In January this year, the company's Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Blue Cheese dressings were recalled after it was discovered that the product contained egg, something that wasn't mentioned on the product label. According to the FDA, consumers with egg allergies were at risk of "a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" if they ended up eating the salad dressings and were asked to get rid of the products quickly. The dressings were taken off the shelves at retail stores, and customers were advised to get in touch with a doctor in case they experienced any adverse side effects.
Consumers with queries can also reach out to Conagra Brands at 1-866-213-1245 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST or send an email to Consumer.Care@conagra.com.