The Reason Starbucks' Former CEO Is Coming Back

When COVID-19 hit, Starbucks locations were forced to close their doors. As many people continued to work from home, the business normally seen by locations in places like business parks or office buildings was vastly cut down, reports The Wall Street Journal. Hard economic times for all restaurant businesses also hit the nation-wide chain.

Then, an unprecedented amount of workers have begun to attempt to unionize at Starbucks stores. According to NPR, roughly 130 stores in 24 states have petitioned for a union vote. This is despite objections from the coffee chain and some employees accused Starbucks of union-busting activities. The company allegedly encouraged workers to vote against the union, purportedly fired workers who are pushing to unionize, and requested that the National Labor Relations Board delay the vote at a Buffalo, New York location in December 2021 (via Eater.) Between labor disputes, poor public image, and the ravages of the pandemic, Starbucks and its executives faced an uphill battle. Now, changes are being made at the company that may address some of these issues.