Big Changes Are Coming To Starbucks' Famous Cups

Starbucks fans have long been passionate about the coffee juggernaut's iconic cups, from festive red holiday cups to reusable Valentine's tumblers. And while the occasionally controversial cups have made headlines in the past, Starbucks' most recent announcement is guaranteed to change the company's cup culture forever.

According to CNBC, the world's largest coffee chain has unveiled ambitious plans to eventually eliminate the use of disposable plastic and paper cups in coffee shops worldwide by offering a more sustainable packaging option. The company, which currently utilizes around 7 billion disposable single-use cups every year, announced that it will begin running over 20 different tests in Starbucks locations around the world in order to determine the most effective method for eliminating the use of the disposable cups company-wide.

The planned changes have the potential to massively reduce Starbucks' waste footprint; Currently, disposable cups and lids make up 40% of the chain's yearly packaging waste and 20% of its overall waste. The coffee chain recently announced that it has begun a 100% reusable cup program inside of its Seattle, Washington headquarters. Employees who order a drink from the in-house SODO 8 Starbucks cafe will be served drinks in reusable cups through the company's "Borrow-a-Cup" program or in their own reusable containers.