Why Groceries Are Supposedly Worse In The Pandemic, According To Reddit

Nothing is worse than biting into a soft, mealy apple or cutting into a seemingly normal-looking onion only to find that its interior is brown and slimy. If you feel like you've been experiencing this more and more lately, you're not alone. A Reddit user posed the question, "Am I going crazy, or has the quality of groceries gone way down even post pandemic?" Users from Washington, Virginia, Florida, and New York, among other states, were all commenting on the decline in quality. Many other users were quick to chime in that they, too, noticed a decline in their groceries.

Some users suggested that because of supply chain issues affecting farms' ability to produce their pre-pandemic quantities and distributors' rising operation costs from gas price hikes and labor shortages you should expect grocery shortages in 2022. Some grocery stores may be forced to accept more of the below-standard produce than ever before just to ensure any stock at all. One user wrote, "I think stores are also having to be less discerning than they previously were. Produce that's "on the bubble" is going on the shelves today where it didn't pre-supply chain issues."