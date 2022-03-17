How To Get Kids Involved In The Kitchen, According To Kenji Lopez-Alt - Exclusive

In the López-Alt family, the kids are always in the kitchen and a part of the meal prep. That includes chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt's five-year-old daughter, as well as his five month old son. "He's in the kitchen with me almost every day," Kenji said during an exclusive Mashed interview. "I put him on a little bouncy chair and as I'm cooking, I'll take things and hold them up to his nose, let him smell." It's this kind of early exposure that has led to his daughter's love for cooking, a love he recommends all parents at least try to foster by exposure to the way things work in the kitchen.

That introduction of the sights, sounds, and smells Kenji related regarding his infant son? He does it because it works. "I did the same thing with my daughter," he said, explaining how talking "about what I'm doing and [getting them] used to the smells and the sounds and the sights of the kitchen so that [they're] comfortable with it growing up. I think the best thing that you can do for your kids is to get them involved early."

And when Kenji says get them involved, he means it. "[Kids] are made to help. They love doing it. They like to imitate their parents. They want the little mini vacuum cleaner. They want to help you fold laundry .... If you're in the kitchen and you invite your kid to come and help you, I don't know any kid that wouldn't want to help you."

That's especially true when kids can tell their help is meaningful, not busywork. How to make it meaningful? Meet them where they are.