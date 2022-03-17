BTS Celebrated Their Spotify Milestone With A Unique Meal

In July, BTS became the first artist from Korea to have a song streamed a billion times on Spotify with "Dynamite." But only now has the plaque commemorating the billion steam breakthrough actually reached them. KPOP Frazi, a YouTube channel dedicated to the gossipy news of Kpop, shared a video on March 15 of the boy band celebrating their achievement with a meal. It wasn't the BTS McDonald's collaboration, as that promotion ended in 2021. Instead, the group sat around the plaque eating bibimbap sized to fit within the award — so not a very large one for a pretty large musical group.

Bibimbap, as the blog Korean Bapsang explains, consists of rice, which is bap in Korean," that is mixed, bibim. The specific mixed ingredients vary according to the region, but the most common has beef, eggs, and vegetables like kimchi, red cabbage, and zucchini as well as a sauce. The Takeout notes that in the video, the scrambled eggs used in the dish are shaped to resemble the band's logo.