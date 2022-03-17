Papa John's Is Being Criticized For This Russia Decision

Several large companies have shut down their business in Russia due to the country's invasion of and attacks on Ukraine. In the fast food sector, McDonald's made the decision on March 8 to close its roughly 850 locations in Russia, which will cost the company $50 million per month, according to CFO Kevin Ozan (via Insider). Following the lead of "the biggest decision-maker" in fast food, Starbucks, Yum Brands (the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut), and Burger King quickly made similar moves in response to the conflict.

McDonald's will take a financial hit while it pays its Russian employees' salaries and other costs, per The New York Times, but its shutdown in the country was relatively feasible since the company owns 84% of its Russian stores. Companies with restaurants operated by franchisees, however, will have a harder time closing these locations. Papa John's announced a suspension of its corporate operations in Russia last week — but controversy struck when Christopher Wynne, the owner of a company that operates 190 Papa John's franchises in Russia, refused to shut down the stores.