How Sarma Melngailis Used Her Bad Vegan Money

In Netflix's new series, "Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.," viewers learn the story of Sarma Melngailis, a woman once dubbed the "queen of vegan cuisine" for the overwhelming success of her plant-based New York City restaurant, Pure Food and Wine. However, this success couldn't save her or her empire after she began funneling money from her business to her former husband, Anthony Strangis. Melngailis was never able to get a clear answer from Strangis about where this money was going; viewers of the show will learn that he wove an elaborate story about testing her faith in him and promising immortality for her pet dog (via Vanity Fair).

As money continued to drain from the restaurant's accounts, the staff at Pure Food and Wine saw their paychecks become inconsistent and eventually bounce at the bank. Staff who spoke out about the problems were fired. When Melngailis would not help, her employees were forced to stage walkouts to bring attention to their plight. By the time Melngailis and Strangis were arrested and convicted of their financial crimes in 2016, her employees were owed more than $40,000 in unpaid wages. Now that the show has aired, Melngailis recently made a post on her personal blog about the what she did with proceeds from the documentary series.