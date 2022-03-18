Buffalo Wild Wings Wants You To Wear Its New Merch While Eating Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings is well known for its variety of wings, special promotions, and, of course, its signature hot sauces. And while fans appreciate the many deals the fast casual spot offers throughout the year, the one that basketball fans wait for is the "Overtime Wingtime" promo, where rewards members can get a free order of six wings whenever a March Madness game hits overtime (via Buffalo Wild Wings.) This year, the popular wing chain is taking it up a notch. You can show your love for all things wings and basketball while wearing the official limited edition "Overtime" merch.
But there's a catch. The apparel will only be available and "unlocked" during overtime in the playoff games (via Hypebeast). Last year, nine games went into overtime and this year, those wanting a tee or hoodie will have 134 chances to snag one.
So now, fans can score a free order of wings and purchase new apparel to wear while eating them during March Madness overtime.
Buffalo Wild Wings fans can buy a tee-shirt or hoodie only during March Madness overtime
When you pick out an outfit to wear for wing eating, you probably imagine something you won't mind staining with hot sauce, and might even anticipate a bib. Chances are you're not thinking that a sleek t-shirt or hoodie is a good idea. But that's exactly what the new Buffalo Wild Wings and Overtime collab is.
Both shirts sport the word "OVERTIME" in the classic, white block-lettering you'd find on college apparel, but the twist is that Buffalo Wild Wings' signature hot sauce is dripping from the letters. On the back, both items boast the chain's yellow logo with the iconic winged buffalo in the middle, but it's outlined with Overtime's signature double-lined 'O' — also dripping with sauce.
Whether it's Buffalo Wild Wings' worst hot sauce or its most popular, those who are loyal fans of the chain will appreciate the mock-stained apparel. The hoodie design is printed on a black base, comes in small through double extra large, and will run you $65. The tee is short-sleeved and also printed on a black shirt base and comes in the same sizes and will set you back $35. Remember, you can only purchase these items if and when a tournament game goes into overtime.