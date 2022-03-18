Buffalo Wild Wings Wants You To Wear Its New Merch While Eating Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is well known for its variety of wings, special promotions, and, of course, its signature hot sauces. And while fans appreciate the many deals the fast casual spot offers throughout the year, the one that basketball fans wait for is the "Overtime Wingtime" promo, where rewards members can get a free order of six wings whenever a March Madness game hits overtime (via Buffalo Wild Wings.) This year, the popular wing chain is taking it up a notch. You can show your love for all things wings and basketball while wearing the official limited edition "Overtime" merch.

But there's a catch. The apparel will only be available and "unlocked" during overtime in the playoff games (via Hypebeast). Last year, nine games went into overtime and this year, those wanting a tee or hoodie will have 134 chances to snag one.

So now, fans can score a free order of wings and purchase new apparel to wear while eating them during March Madness overtime.